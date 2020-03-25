Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Subscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Social Media

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Give the People What They Want with Virtual Beat Battle on Instagram Live

Jay Connor
Filed to:Timbaland
Timbalandswizz beatzInstagramINSTAGRAM LIVEsocial distancing
436
1
Illustration for article titled Timbaland and Swizz Beatz Give the People What They Want with Virtual Beat Battle on Instagram Live
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

With social distancing now the crux of our everyday lives, musicians and entertainers are relying on platforms like Instagram to not only engage with their fans, but establish new ones. And eager to follow in the footsteps of DJ D-Nice’s historic #ClubQuarantine run over the weekend, we have super-producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland, who took to Instagram Live Tuesday night to test their mettle against each other during a virtual beat battle.

Advertisement

In 2017, Swizz issued the challenge, which Timbaland happily accepted a day later. And while we got a taste test of their potential faceoff during their 15-minute sparring session at Summer Jam in 2018, it took nearly three years—and a global pandemic—for their soundclash to finally come to fruition.

“Attention. Attention. Attention [...] It’s official. We doing this for the culture,” Timbaland announced in a since-deleted video Tuesday night. “Me and Swizzy gon’ go at it 10 o’clock, baby. IG Live. I done have the red blood in me. It’s gonna be a good one.”

Prior to the festivities, Swizz explained how it would go down: The first round would consist of back-to-back classics from their extensive catalogs, while Round Two would entail “certified joints you never heard. Just zones you never heard [...] the zones, zones, zones.”

Advertisement

Once the battle commenced, over 20,000 followers—including collaborators like Diddy and Fat Joe—tuned in to watch Timbo and Swizz brawl with tracks like Aaliyah’s “More Than a Woman,” the Lox’s “Fuck You,” Missy Elliot’s “Pass Da Blunt,” and Beyoncé’s “Upgrade U”.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And when Timbaland stopped to take a bathroom break, Swizz made sure to check him about washing his hands upon his return.

Advertisement

“Did you wash your hands, man?” Swizz chided. “You know you gotta wash them things up. You know what’s going on out here, man.”

Advertisement

Yet as entertaining as their battle was, many wondered how Pharrell would fare if he jumped into the fray.

Advertisement

I can’t call it between Pharrell and Timbo, but I’d pay good money to watch that shit.

Advertisement

While we wait for some generous soul to upload the entire beat battle to YouTube, you can watch a clip of Timbaland and Swizz waging war below.

Jay Connor

Menace to supremacy. Founder of Extraordinary Ideas and co-host and producer of The Extraordinary Negroes podcast. Impatiently waiting for ya'll to stop putting sugar in grits.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

‘The Past is the Past’ They Say. Yet, the Last Survivor of Slavery Has Just Been Discovered

Wendy Williams Addresses Transgender Rumors

Barack Obama's 2008 Election Boosted Black Men's Mental Health, Study Finds

Which One Is the Big Joker? A Black Supreme Court Ruling