TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Scores Comedy Variety Show at Netflix, Maya Rudolph to Executive Produce

In this photo illustration, comedian Sarah Cooper’s page is displayed on the TikTok app on an Apple iPhone on Aug. 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Sarah Cooper is one of the rare bright lights of 2020 because she has actually accomplished the impossible—making it so that the sound of Trump’s voice doesn’t automatically make me sick. In fact, her impersonation videos are the primary source of my Trump content now. I rarely watch anything having to do with President Pissy Pumpkin unless it’s accompanied by her lively and entertaining facial expressions.

If you’ve engaged in any part of the internet, you’ve probably seen her by now, reenacting presidential press conferences in videos that have immediately gone viral.

Naturally, her star rose quickly (and her effect was presidentially palpable), so it was only a matter of time before networks and streaming platforms (or the networks’ streaming platforms) started courting the author and comedian. With that said, The Hollywood Reporter announced Wednesday that Cooper landed a comedy variety show at Netflix!



Maya Rudolph (who is also on everyone’s immediate radar right now due to a certain VP candidate pick) will executive produce the series and Natasha Lyonne (Orange Is the New Black, The United States vs. Billie Holiday) will direct/executive produce.



THR gives more scoop on what the show will entail:



Titled Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, the special will feature vignettes focusing on issues related to politics, race, gender, class and other topics. An array of short interviews and sketches featuring special guests will also be part of the special. The one-off will premiere at a date to be determined in the fall.

Cooper is having a winning week because she also recently guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night.

Maybe we should title Cooper’s new life, “How to Winner.” Congrats!



