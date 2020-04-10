TikTok Pledges Over $375 Million to COVID-19 Relief: 'Together, We Will Persevere Through This Time of Crisis'

Image : Shutterstock

With a global pandemic keeping billions of citizens confined to our homes, TikTok has provided the perfect escape from mounting fear and uncertainty. And in its efforts to help return the world to normalcy, the popular video-sharing platform announced that it’ll be donating some serious cash to COVID-19 relief efforts.

TikTok has announced a series of relief funds and initiatives to support those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and to help other individuals and organizations struggling with its impact. In total, the company is pledging $375 million; including $250 million in funds, $100 million in ad credits, and $25 million in ad space for public health information.

Per TikTok, this much-needed funding will be poured into some of the following initiatives:



The Health Heroes Relief Fund will receive $150 million, which will help provide medical staffing, protective equipment and hardship relief for healthcare workers while prioritizing local organizations.

The Community Relief Fund will receive $40 million, which will provide financial relief to communities that have been hit hardest by this crisis.

The TikTok Creative Learning Fund will receive $50 million in grants that will help to support creative educational content in order to help facilitate distance-learning.

Other initiatives that TikTok will throw its muscle behind include helping small and medium-sized businesses get back on their feet, contributing to public education efforts in regards to COVID-19 safety and supporting the emotional well-being of the TikTok community.



“We understand that these are challenging times for everyone,” TikTok president Alex Zhu said. “Alongside businesses, governments, NGOs, and ordinary people across the globe stepping up in this critical moment, we are committed to offering the very best that we can to help out humanity. Together, we will persevere through this time of crisis and emerge a better community and part of a world that we fervently hope will be more united in common purpose than it was before.”