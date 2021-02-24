TikTok Launches Incubator Program Featuring 100 Black Creators Up for the Challenge

A picture taken on January 21, 2021 in Nantes, western France shows a smartphone with the logo of Chinese social network Tik Tok. Photo : Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images ( Getty Images )

If you’re immersed in the TikTok world, you are intimately familiar with challenges. Whether your challenge is being a savage or a renegade, throwing it down to bussit or even swaying sexily to a silhouette, a TikTok user is always down to create trendy content.

Hell, y’all are so good at it, we have a Blackest Award for that!

As with anything in the pop culture zeitgeist, Black creators are the pioneers and leaders of whatever is the hottest. So, it makes sense that TikTok knew what was up and announced their Black Creatives incubator program, calling for applicants in January.



On Tuesday, 100 Black creators were announced to join the program (out of over 5,000 applicants), including music artists Keshawn Midgette, Osagie Igbinosa, Alexandria Fitzpatrick, Brandon Douglas and Grace DHaiti—plus many more folks in different creative sectors such as acting, cooking and education.



Per TikTok’s press release:



The three month program will focus on nurturing and developing 100 talented Black creators and music artists, helping to open doors for them to reach new heights in their careers. From motivational town halls with some of the biggest, most successful Black entrepreneurs and celebrities, to community-building forums and educational events with TikTok executives, the program aims to further grow and develop an already flourishing Black creative community on TikTok.

To launch the program, TikTok partnered with Charles D. King’s MACRO.



“We are thrilled to partner with TikTok to identify, uplift and support Black creators,” Stacey Walker King, MACRO Chief Brand Officer said in a statement. “The Black creator community on TikTok is at the forefront of driving culture and sparking trends, and MACRO is proud to help amplify and showcase their immense talent.”



By the way, since we’re nearing the conclusion of Black History Month 2021, TikTok will be ending the week with a “Make Black History Celebration” hosted by Challan and Karen Civil this Friday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET, featuring performances by Snoop Dogg, Tyga and Saweetie.



Here’s to celebrating Black creators this month and way beyond! As Saweetie says, “I know that’s right!”