Tiffany Haddish to Star in Landscape With Invisible Hand Adaptation From MGM and Plan B

Host Tiffany Haddish attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo : Emma McIntyre for MTV ( Getty Images )

Our favorite Last Black Unicorn Tiffany Haddish will be flexing her acting skills in a new sci-fi thriller from MGM, Annapurna, and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

Deadline reports that the thriller will be an adaptation of National Book Award winner M.T. Anderson’s novel Landscape with Invisible Hand with Bad Education director Cory Finley set to write and direct. MGM will handle distribution and marketing while Annapurna and Plan B are tasked with the production side. As of now, MGM plans to release the film theatrically across the country but there’s no word yet on the exact release date. The film’s official description per Deadline:

Published in 2017 to rave reviews and compared to films such as District 9 and The Truman Show, Landscape with Invisible Hand depict a near future in which an alien species known as the Vuvv has taken over Earth. After Vuvv’s labor-saving technology causes Earth’s job market and global economy to collapse, a teenager and his girlfriend cook up a way to make much-needed money by broadcasting their dating life to the fascinated aliens. Unfortunately, things go badly when, over time, the two teens come to hate each other and can’t break up without bankrupting their families.

Haddish can next be seen in several upcoming projects such as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Card Counter and Here Today. Her Netflix special Black Mitzvah is also up for Best Comedy Album at this year’s Grammys, marking it her second nomination in the last three years. Last month, the actress-comedian revealed that she turned down hosting the Grammys Pre-Telecast Premiere Show after being told she’d have to pay for her own hair, makeup, and wardrobe. The Recording Academy Interim President and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. has since apologized for the mistake, citing a massive miscommunication on behalf of a talent booker.

The Grammys are set to take place Sunday, January 31 on CBS.