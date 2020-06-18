Tick Tock: Watchmen Will Be Free on HBO for a Few Days Starting on Juneteenth—You Must Watch It

Regina King in Watchmen (2019) Photo : Mark Hill ( HBO )

Tick Tock, tick tock… the clock will be ticking starting June 19.

While a dollop of dimwits will be laying out their flag onesies on the bed in preparation for the now-rescheduled white supremacist pre-game session masked as a presidential campaign rally, people with sense may be wondering how to spend their time wisely to honor the holiday known as Juneteenth.



That’s why black Jesus told his father to create television. People with a little less sense may be flocking to The Help to fulfill their post-racial needs, but, along with many other suggestions people have provided, I suggest graduating to HBO’s Watchmen.



In case you aren’t hip to the series, HBO provided the following info via press release:



Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Peabody Award winner WATCHMEN, starring Regina King and from executive producer Damon Lindelof, embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.

And wow, look at that, you’re in luck because HBO is offering the acclaimed series for free!



But, you only have a limited time—This offer will only be available Friday June 19 through Sunday June 21. You have 3 days to watch the debut season, which is a total of 9 episodes. Since everyone should be binging experts by now, that’s light work!



Plus, HBO and HBO Latino will be airing a marathon of the series in case you want to live-tweet it:



Episode Air Times: WATCHMEN 101 – 1:00PM WATCHMEN 102 – 2:03PM WATCHMEN 103 – 2:58PM WATCHMEN 104 – 3:51PM WATCHMEN 105 – 4:43PM WATCHMEN 106 – 5:43PM WATCHMEN 107 – 6:44PM WATCHMEN 108 – 7:42PM WATCHMEN 109 – 8:45PM

In relation to the series’ recent award win, the Peabodys praised the series, calling it “a frank and provocative reflection on contemporary racialized violence, on the role of police, and on the consequences of a large-scale disaster on the way Americans understand their place in the world.”



In addition to its groundbreaking portrayal of the Tulsa Race Massacre, Watchmen is a must-watch due to its timely thesis on white supremacy. In fact, it’s worth a revisit or two to truly reflect on its themes in a critical way. I certainly plan to revisit it.



So go ahead and w atch Watchmen and discuss the episodes thoroughly. View the show for free online via HBO.com and via On Demand.

