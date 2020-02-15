Three People Wounded During Valentine's Day Shooting At Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang Restaurant Near Atlanta

Kandi Burruss, Todd Tucker and Joyce Jones attend the 2015 Ford Neighborhood Awards Hosted By Steve Harvey at Phillips Arena on August 8, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo : Moses Robinson ( Getty Images )

On Valentine’s Day night, three people were shot and injured at Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang restaurant in East Point, about 8 miles south of downtown Atlanta.

According to the Associated Press, a man entered the eatery and targeted another man, with two bystanders being caught in the aftermath.

East Point police Capt. Allyn Glover told the outlet that all three shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.



The names and ages of the people injured weren’t immediately released and according to Glover, the shooter was not i in custody.

Named after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s mother Mama Joyce and two aunts Bertha and Nora, Old Lady Gang is owned by Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Specializing in southern cuisine and comfort food , the couple has three outposts of the eatery.



The first restaurant opened in Atlanta in 2016 with the East Point location — where the shooting happened — following in 2018.



Located in a large shopping mall near the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Old Lady Gang has become a popular hot spot for residents and visitors.



The business-savvy couple also has an outpost at the State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks’ home.



Burruss, who first became famous in the 1990s as a member of the R&B group Xscape and co-wrote TLC’s 1999 hit “No Scrubs,” has been credited for translating her reality fame to a fortune.

“What’s the point of having this huge platform if you are not benefiting off of it?” the Grammy Award winner told Money about her multifaceted empire, which has also includes a line of sex toys and a boutique.