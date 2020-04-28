Three 6 Mafia, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Will Tear the Virtual Club Up With Instagram Battle

Juicy J (R) and DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia perform onstage during MTV’s Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios July 1, 2008 in New York City. Photo : Scott Gries ( Getty Images )

Thanks to super producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Instagram battles—in which your favorite artists, songwriters and producers put their catalog to the test against an equally accomplished rival—have provided the perfect escape from all the chaos of COVID-19.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, we’ve seen gospel giants Hezekiah Walker and John P. Kee leap into the fray to lock horns for the culture, while millions tuned in to watch Teddy Riley and Babyface celebrate their invaluable contributions to the R&B landscape.

Advertisement

And as we impatiently wait to see if this Diddy vs. Dr. Dre thing will actually happen, another battle has been announced that promises to entertain the masses with banger after banger after banger: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs. Memphis’ own Three 6 Mafia.

“This Thursday 5pm Pacific, 8pm Eastern time,” Krayzie Bone posted on Instagram. “Instagram Live Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition collab merch available. Share share share, don’t miss this celebration!”

Sephora Has Some Deals to Keep You Looking Glamorous, Even While... Read on The Inventory

Both groups have been quiet in recent years, but their status as rap pioneers goes unquestioned. Three 6 Mafia was integral in popularizing horrorcore—something some guy named Eminem would later take to the bank—while Bone Thugs-N-Harmony bridged gritty street tales with something completely unheard of at the time of their debut: harmony. And yes, there used to be tension between the two groups, but they’ve long since set aside their differences and have had nothing but admiration and respect for each other for years.

Advertisement

The battle won’t be a part of Timbaland and Swizz’s wildly-popular Verzuz series, but don’t think fans of each group aren’t excited for what’s in store on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Now, what’s good with that Kanye vs. Pharrell though?