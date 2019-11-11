This White Woman Don’t Know Nann ‘Ni**er Bitch,’ but She Made the Mistake and Called Trina One Anyway

Shout-out to the white woman who didn’t get the “baddest bitch” memo. Yes, I know that nomenclature refers to Trina’s dime- piece ranking , but best believe her “baddest bitch” status also refers to the fact that she would indeed, cut a bitch if necessary.

If you saw the infamous “light the blunt” Instagram story, y’all know what I’m talking about. If you didn’t, well, you need to. Here you go:

Cut to today.



In a witness video obtained by TMZ, the aforementioned baddest bitch, rapper Trina can be seen yelling and pointing her fingers at a white woman, who allegedly referred to her as a “nigger bitch.” The incident occurred at a Walmart located in Cooper City, Fl a.

Trina Says Walmart Shopper Called Her ‘N***** Bitch’ / TMZ (YouTube)

TMZ reports:



Witnesses who were there tell us Trina bumped into another woman in an aisle and the lady told Trina, “Watch out, you nigger bitch.” Trina lost it, and her epic rant was caught on video. You hear Trina screaming at a white woman, “say it again you dirty-ass bitch! I am a nigger bitch. Say it again! I dare you to say it!”

Now, I don’t know this white woman’s name, so let’s call her Walmart Wilma. Walmart Wilma, you (allegedly) fucked up in several ways. Let’s start with the obvious. You called a black woman with big “wish a nigga would” energy the n -Word with the h ard ‘r ’. Secondly, you decided to do this in a fucking Walmart, which is the high blood pressure chamber of America. No one enters a Walmart in a good mood, we just trying to save some damn money. And we’re mad and conflicted about it since capitalism wins yet again. Sigh.



Trina didn’t file a police report and was escorted to her car by officers for safety reasons. According to TMZ, police didn’t obtain a statement from the white woman, either.



If Walmart Wilma were to put out a statement, I’m sure she’d be like, “I didn’t know nann ho. And if I don’t know, now I know.”

