This Weekend, Treat Yourself to Music, Dance, and Mental Clarity With These Events

Janelle Monae, Big Freedia and Taraji P. Henson are a few of the big names involved in some virtual and in-person events taking place this weekend. Photo : Victor Boyko ( Getty Images ) , Vivien Killilea ( Getty Images ) , Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

This weekend is just like the last and the ones before it, unfortunately, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. Social media is chock full of entertainment at your fingertips, and The Root is here with options. Not only do these events cover the entertainment aspect we need, but many of them are philanthropic, as well.



Check out a few events (both virtual and CDC-regulated in-person ones) happening this weekend if you’re looking for a little something to do. Also, make sure to get outside and go for a jog to clear your mind if you can.

May 29

Charity

Janelle Monae, Jidenna, Angela Rye, Wondaland, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and Inglewood Unified School District are bringing the WondaLunch food relief effort to Inglewood, Calif. this weekend.

Los Angeles-area families can drive through and enjoy contact-free pre-packaged lunches and more during the event, which will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crozier Middle School in Inglewood. All interested families must pre-register here.

Mental Health and Wellness

The final day of Stronger Than You Think, a three-day livestream that focuses on the mental wellness of teens and young adults through “candid conversations with celebrities, musical performances, and advice from mental health experts,” will be held on Thursday. The event livestreams on YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.

The guests at the event include Yara Shahidi, Taraji P. Henson, Jordin Sparks, Lil Yachty and many more.

MAY 30

Performing Arts

New York City’s Lincoln Center is devoting an entire week to dusting off their dance archives, to showcase filmed productions that have been in the vault for many years. Performances by Ballet Hispánico, New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, The School of American Ballet, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (!!!) will be highlighted.

The event starts on May 30 at 2 p.m. ET., and those who are really excited about watching the Alvin Ailey performance will be treated on June 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Performances can be watched here.

College Tours

The HBCU Alumni Alliances of Atlanta, Chicago and Washington D.C. will be holding an HBCU Virtual College Tour on May 30 from 8:45 AM to 1:00 PM CDT. In 15 minute intervals, HBCUs from around the country such as Howard University, Alabama A&M University, Morehouse College and more will be showcasing their schools for prospective students.

There’s still time to register your prospective, college-bound loved ones, so apply here.

MAY 31

Pride Month Kickoff

The Smithsonian is gearing up for Pride Month with Project Pride, a virtual concert, highlights of the Smithsonian’s collections, and a time capsule of LGBTQ+ culture, featuring musicians, artists and allies such as Big Freedia, Roxane Gay and more.

The broadcast will air on YouTube for free, but if you want more information about the event, RSVP here.