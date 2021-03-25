This Week’s Virtual Events Are a 'Cascade' of Brown Sounds and Learning How to Catch Creation

Raehann Bryce-Davis in a still for Brown Sounds Photo : Courtesy of LA Opera

Well, well, well. It seems we’ve come to yet another end of the virtual events road—at least where the month of March is concerned. As expected, this Women’s History Month/Black HerStory Month has been nothing short amazing, though it definitely brought its fair share of eye-worthy news stories over the last four weeks. But we’re not here to talk about any of that. We’re here to discuss a handful of virtual events to help you bide the time until you feel safe enough to shimmy outside. So without further ado, let’s get to it.



Before we get all the way into it, I’d like to remind you that this is the last weekend to catch The Goodman Theatre’s production, How To Catch Creation. Written by award-winning playwright Christina Anderson and directed by Niegel Smith, the play tells the story of “a young writer whose world is turned upside down after her girlfriend drops some unexpected news. Fifty years later, four artists feel the reverberations of that moment—and its unexpected consequences—as their lives intersect in pursuit of creative passion and legacy.” We here at The Root got to review this lovely play, you can check that out here. And once you’re done, make sure to head on over to The Goodman Theatre’s website to reserve your tix for the show before it says goodbye on March 28. Trust us, you don’t want to miss this.

Image : Courtesy of The Goodman Theatre

March 25

The Illinois Institute of Technology Office of Community Affairs, the Chicago South Side Film Festival, The Hampton House, Muhammad Law, and the Greater Bronzeville Community Action Council are all joining together to host a FREE screening of the Oscar-nominated film Judas and the Black Messiah. A special discussion with Akua Njeri, who witnessed and survived the police raid and assassination of her fiancée, Fred Hampton and Mark Clark will also take place before the film begins. Additionally, Fred Hampton Jr. and Attorney Khaliyq Muhammad will also be present to answer questions in regard to the film. To submit your question(s) for the panelists, you must send them to abunton1@iit.edu and to register for the screening—please visit here.

The Public Theatre in partnership with WNYC Studios has released their world premiere bilingual audio play, Romeo y Julieta. Based on the Spanish Translation by Alfredo Michel Modenessi and adapted by Saheem Ali & Ricardo Pérez González, Romeo y Julieta brings one of history’s most famed stories to your homes and phones in a stunning new format. Directed by Saheem Ali, Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o and Juan Castano give voice to Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers in both languages. To listen to the audioplay, be sure to go here.

Illustration : Artwork by Erick Dávila/The Public Theatre

March 26

Grammy-nominated producer and artist TOKiMONSTA is closing out Women’s History Month with Every Woman, a livestream event featuring conversations with thought leaders and performances from leading industry artists. The two-day broadcast, hosted on Twitch via Lost Resort TV, seeks to provide insight into the issues facing women in the arts and beyond. As the show’s curator, TOKiMONSTA tapped some of the most influential women in the music business, including singer/songwriter/producer Tinashe, songstress ALUNA, WME head Caroline Yim, and many more. To watch, head on over to the Lost Resort TV official Twitch page.

The Afrofuturism: Blackness Revisualized film festival is available to stream for free nationwide, starting today. Curated by Celia C. Peters, this festival celebrates the unlimited nature of Black imagination through 10 films from across the diaspora. Check out the trailer here and after, head on over to the All Arts website or app to screen these dynamic films.

Virtually join Wa Na Wari for Keepers of Nations: The Power of Women of African Descent, a special Women’s History Month film screening and community celebration honoring the love and guidance of Black women. You can catch an exclusive screening of Madaraka: The Documentary, a performance by Monique Franklin, and close out the program with a conversation about Black Queens—past, present, and future. This program is free and open to the public. We encourage all audience members to center Black community voices in the space and to uplift Black joy. You can catch the screening of Madaraka by tuning into Wa Na Wari’s official Facebook.

Howard University is hosting its CASCADE 3rd Annual As Queer As It Is Black Conference featuring several leaders who understand the importance of having unapologetic Black, queer leaders at HBCUs and how to empower the Black queer community through intentional action. Guest speakers include: President of Howard University Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, National Black Justice Coalition Deputy Executive Director Victoria Kirby York, Howard University Student Association Vice President Michael Franklin, Collective PAC State and Local Campaigns Coordinator Kandann Coleman, Black Aids Institute Representatives Garrick Galbreath and David Wyley Long, Xceleader Co-founder Tevon Blair, Chair of the Howard University Department of Political Science Dr. Ravi Perry, Howard University Counseling Service Jessica Desalu, and President of CASCADE Imani K. Bryant. To RSVP, be sure to go here.

LA Opera, in collaboration with the African American Art Song Alliance, Aural Compass Projects, Black Opera Alliance, National Association of Negro Musicians and the Philadelphia Dance Company, presents the online premiere of Brown Sounds, a new digital short by French filmmaker Jérémy Adonis starring mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis. In this short, poetry, composition, song and dance come together to celebrate the Black experience. Conceived by an all-Black creative team, the Digital Short was brought to life by executive producer and conceptual creator Bryce-Davis, with music by composer Ayanna Witter-Johnson and verses by Henry Dumas, one of the most significant poets of the civil rights era. You can stream Brown Sounds on LA Opera’s Facebook and YouTube channel starting at 3 p.m. ET.. For viewing details and additional information, head to their website.

Raehann Bryce-Davis in a still for Brown Sounds Photo : Courtesy of LA Opera

At 7 p.m. ET, Seagram’s Escapes is hosting a free virtual panel discussion as part of its female-driven Empowerment Tour. The debut event will showcase and celebrate women who have blossomed in their respective fields who will discuss their professional experiences and will feature different panelists in conversation once a month until June. Each panel features four inspiring women who have gone above and beyond in their lines of work. For the inaugural panel on Friday, March 26th starting at 7 pm ET, Africa Miranda will moderate, while Cynthia Bailey (Seagram’s Escapes brand ambassador), Khadeen Ellis, (actress and influencer), and Monique Rodriguez, (CEO of Mielle Organics) will participate in the panel. Panelists will discuss how they paved their own paths to success, as well as how they thrive in their respective industries. To register, be sure to visit their website.



March 27

Where all my NYC folks at? The Marianne Boesky Gallery is pleased to present A Romance of Paradise, the inaugural solo exhibition from Allison Janae Hamilton for the gallery. In A Romance of Paradise, Hamilton will present new photographs, videos, and sculptural works that highlight the ongoing exploration of interconnected themes of environmental justice, folklore, mythologies, and the traditions of communities living in vulnerable landscapes within the rural American South. A Romance of Paradise is available view today through April 24, 2021 at the gallery’s 507 West 24th Street location in New York.

North America’s leading livestream shopping platform Off Court will hold a two-day virtual celebration of basketball’s global community of fans, athletes and creators. Starting today through the 28th, NTWRK will host exclusive product drops, speaker panels and live musical performances. The fourth of NTWRK’s virtual livestream shopping festivals and curated by streetwear designer Don C, this one-of-a-kind live multimedia event runs the gamut when it comes to products—from official brand collaborations, memorabilia, art, collectibles, sneakers and more. To take part in the festivities, be sure to go here.