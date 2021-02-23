'This Lacks Respect and Tact': Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill for His Kobe Lyric

Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Monday, Feb. 24, 2020; Meek Mill departs from the criminal justice center in Philadelphia after a status hearing, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Photo : AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez ( AP ) , AP Photo/Matt Rourke ( AP )

Vanessa Bryant has spoken out against Meek Mill’s lyric referencing the late Kobe Bryant, which she believes was “disrespectful.”

The widow of the late NBA legend, who also lost their daughter, Gianna, in the tragic helicopter crash last January took to Instagram to directly call out the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper, expressing her disappointment with the line he penned to reference her husband in a recent song featuring Lil Baby.

In case you missed it before, the lyric from the untitled song is as follows: “If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.”



“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this,” Mrs. Bryant wrote on her Instagram story. “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.”



Shortly after her IG story went up, Meek took to Twitter and wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I’m going back savage in this shit...fuck ya feelings!”



Screenshot of Meek Mill tweet on 2/22/21. Screenshot : Tonja Stidhum/Twitter

Again...what the absolute fuck, Meek? Whew chile, the sheer pompous power of ego and pride will have you looking like the scummiest of scum.



Following that gross tweet, Meek went on a mini Twitter rant with a couple of additional tweets further expressing how fake-unbothered he was, but he eventually came to an apology...sort of.



“I apologized to her in private earlier today, not to the public...Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving, change the subject!” Mill said, with that last line seeming to reflect his desire to quickly move on from something he started, which is quite convenient.



Notably missing is the vigor in which Snoop Dogg came after CBS This Morning co-anchor Gayle King for daring to do her job by asking a complicated yet objective question pertaining a late basketball star’s legacy, which doesn’t seem nearly as egregious as using your job to write a hip-hop punchline about a late basketball star. Snoop has since apologized for his vitriol toward King, but we can’t help but notice the lack of fandom-based fury in this case. Wonder what the difference is there...

Anyway, as always, we at The Root wish Mrs. Bryant peace and healing as she continues to navigate life while grieving her husband and child.

