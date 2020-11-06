This Is Us Exclusive Clip: Randall Pearson May Have Found the Black Therapist He Wants and Needs

This Is Us - “Changes” Episode 503: Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth. Photo : Courtesy of NBC

The fifth season of This Is Us kicked off with a bang and got right down to the nitty-gritty. Not only did it seamlessly thrust us into the current era of the global pandemic, but it was also a major turning point for Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown).

This is where I tell you that there are spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen the first and second episode of this season, both of which aired on Tuesday, October 27.

Echoing the frustrated cries of Black folks everywhere who have had to witness countless Black killings at the hands of police, Randall finally stood up to his white siblings Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and refused to be the buffer for their white guilt. Simply put, Randall is tired. In navigating his mental wellbeing during these times, he also had an epiphany: though his therapist Dr. Leigh (Pamela Adlon) was doing such a good job with him in terms of progress, Randall realized that at this moment he specifically needed a Black therapist.

That brings me to the third episode of the fifth season, which is coming soon, returning from a short break due to a little known event known as Election Day.

Here’s the upcoming episode synopsis, provided to The Root via NBC:

“Changes” Episode 503 Kevin and Madison navigate their engagement as Kate and Toby take a big step in their adoption journey. Jack and Rebecca brace for puberty.

In an exclusive clip from “Changes” obtained by The Root, Randall may have found that therapist.

Randall Shares His Big News with Beth - This Is Us New Episode Exclusive for The Root / This Is Us (YouTube)

“I think I found my guy to replace Dr. Leigh,” Randall reveals to his wife Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson).

“We talked about trans racial identity,” Randall continues, following Beth’s enthusiasm. “I’m having a longer Zoom session with him today, but he checks all the boxes, Beth. He’s cool, smart, funny, Black, young father...we got a lot in common.”

The two exchange some cute banter on that “young father” bit and the smile on Randall’s face is palpable. That is the smile of a Black man who can breathe a damn sigh of relief.

Oh, and I didn’t forget Beth put her foot in those pancakes. I see you, sis.



The “Changes” episode of This Is Us airs Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

