This Is Not a Drill: You Can Score Rare Cover Art From HBO's Lovecraft Country

Jonathan Majors, left, Jurnee Smollett and Michael K. Williams in Lovecraft Country Photo : HBO

If you’re still rewatching the first (and we hope not the last) season of HBO’s Lovecraft Country and finding new Easter eggs to intrigue and amaze, you’re not alone. The action-packed series spanned genres and eras, expanding our scope of what Black storytelling—and Black heroes—can look like, complete with gorgeous cinematography, costumes, and showstopping special effects. The experience inspired artistic tributes and thin k- pieces galore (and our very own brilliant analytical series here on The Root), and if you hurry, you might be able to cop an incredible collectible to commemorate a remarkable pop-cultural moment.

On Wednesday, HBO’s Lovecraft Insta-feed made an announcement to its devoted following, posting news of a collaboration with BLK MKT Vintage to release limited edition prints by several of the Black artists and illustrators who produced cover imagery in tandem with the series, writing:

You asked and we listened. In the spirit of gratitude, we’re partnering with [Black Market Vintage] to bring you a free, limited edition run of this season’s episodic cover art by [El’Cesart], [Salena Barnes], and [Taj Francis]. Prints will be available starting this Friday, December 4th at 12pm EST at the link in bio while supplies last. (Limit one per customer. US domestic orders only.)

Ummm...free, free? We’re pretty sure we read and reposted that correctly, but we’d happily pay (handsomely) for the chance to get our hands on one of these gems when they drop at noon. Nevertheless, we’ll be running like a shoggoth is on our asses—or worse, Topsy and Bopsy—to try to score a piece of Lovecraft Country to gift (okay, gift ourselves) this holiday season. While every single image is stunning (you can view them all below), frankly, that portrait of Wunmi Mosaku’s bathing Ruby feels destined for a framed place of honor in our home—perhaps opposite the bathtub?

In the meantime, BLK MKT encourages us to take a peek on their site (presumably to get that click- finger warmed up—there’s also plenty of other great items to shop for there, too) “and mark your calendars, family.”