This Is No Ordinary Flex: Sade Announces Vinyl Box Set That Contains All 6 of Her Albums

Sade attends the 2010 Keep A Child Alive’s Black Ball on September 30, 2010, in New York City. Photo : Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Helen Folasade Adu. That’s it. That’s the blog.

OK, OK, OK, I do have an actual job to do. Which isn’t a problem, because I am absolutely thrilled to report that Sade will be releasing a special six-album vinyl box set!



Earlier this week, the “epitome of ‘nobody asked for this’”—as The Glow Up’s Managing Editor Maiysha Kai put it—happened. Basically, somebody tried to come for Sade when even the soul singer’s routine absence means more than a lot of folks’ presence, but OK!

Being the ravishing recluse that Sade is known to be, I not only didn’t expect her to respond to such foolishness, but I wasn’t expecting much of anything from her in years to come—not until she was good and damn ready. Well, shut the front door wide open because Sade dropped the best response in the history of dialogue.



“Announcing Sade’s box set entitled This Far will be released worldwide on Oct. 9th 2020, featuring remastered versions of all Sade’s six studio albums to date, on pure 180-gram heavyweight black vinyl,” the announcement read from the singer’s official Twitter account. A whole flex. This is Sade’s version of “PERIODT”—and just like her, it is unmatched.



With this box set, which costs $179.98, fans can enjoy an iconic collection featuring remastered versions of Diamond Life (1984), Promise (1985), Stronger Than Pride (1988), Love Deluxe (1992), Lovers Rock (2000) and Soldier of Love (2010).



Excuse me while I geek out for a second—OMGOMGOMGOMGTHISISTHESWEETESTTABOO!!!!



OK. *breathes*



And a note: When we reference Sade, we’re typically speaking about the soulful singer, but it is also important to note that the singular name Sade (specifically, as it relates to the studio albums) is an entire band.



More info and background from Pitchfork:



The group of Sade, Stuart Matthewman, Andrew Hale, and Paul Spencer Denman remastered the collection at Abbey Road Studios. Each record will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl, and the entire thing is packaged in a casebound box. The press release announcing this collection offers a hint that the title “suggests that the band’s studio work may not yet be fully complete.” In 2018, Sade released the new song “Flower of the Universe.”

Sade’s a smooth operator, indeed. So, always always put some respect on her name. You can pre-order This Far here. In the meantime, I’m about to troll my family and friends (who probably also want this box set) that Christmas is coming...

