This Is History: Niles Fitch to Portray Disney's 1st Black Live-Action Prince

Niles Fitch attends the Indochino Red Carpet launch party on November 06, 2019, in West Hollywood, California. Photo : Rich Polk ( Getty Images for Indochino )

Niles Fitch, who is best known for portraying the teenage version of Sterling K. Brown’s Randall Pearson in NBC’s This Is Us, has a new gig, and it’s history-making.

Fitch will portray the first black live-action prince in Disney canon. The project? Disney’s Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, which “follows Sam’s adventures at a top-secret training program for a new class of second-born royals tasked with saving the world.”



According to Entertainment Weekly, Fitch will be portraying the “charismatic and self-centered Prince Tuma” who is part of the elite second-born royal squad.

The 18-year-old shared the news on both his Twitter and Facebook pages, writing, “Welcome Disney’s first live action Black prince! Coming to your home screens as Prince Tuma, streaming on Disney+ in Summer 2020!!”



EW reports:



EW has your exclusive first look at Disney+’s new sci-fi fantasy film Secret Society of Second-Born Royals that introduces Sam (Andi Mack’s Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a rebellious teen living in the kingdom of Illyria — and in the shadow of her older sister Princess Eleanor (Ashley Liao), who is next in line for the throne. “Sam has always felt like not only is she second born, but she is also second best,” Lee tells EW. “She is struggling to find where she can shine and where she belongs.” But Sam soon finds out that being a second-born royal has its own perks: Not only does the birth order mean she scores superpowers, but she’s also drafted into a top secret group of other gifted young recruits who are charged with keeping the world safe.”

This is great news for Fitch, who I happen to find equally adorable and nice. With that contagious smile, he’s sure to be a charming prince. I mean, he already has that dreamy look down pat; just revisit the scene depicting the moment t een Randall first met t een Beth (Rachel Hilson) in Season 3 of This Is Us.

Speaking of which, Brown showed some love to his character’s younger version on Instagram commenting, “When did you squeeze this in, Slim?! #Werk.”



Sterling K. Brown comment on Niles Fitch’s Instagram page Screenshot : Tonja Stidhum ( Instagram )

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals will stream this summer on Disney+.

