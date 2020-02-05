They've Gotta Have Us and We've Gotta Have It: What's New and Black on Netflix During February, The Blackest Month?

They’ve Gotta Have Us (2020) Photo : Courtesy of Netflix

It’s February, and this year, we have an extra day, thanks to leap year! I mean, black folks still have the shortest month of the year dedicated to us, regardless, but let’s make the most of that extra day with... some black-ass Netflix content!

First up, They’ve Gotta Have Us, from the blackest distribution platform, ARRAY.

Netflix’s press release breaks it down:

They’ve Gotta Have Us is a dynamic chronicle of art, activism and race in Black Cinema featuring in-depth interviews with some of Hollywood’s most iconic voices. Three generations of filmmakers and stars are among those who reveal their heartfelt and unfiltered stories guided by Photographer and Filmmaker Simon Frederick.

ARRAY’s THEY’VE GOTTA HAVE US Directed by Simon Frederick / ARRAY (YouTube)

The three-part docuseries features must-see interviews with Diahann Carroll (R.I.P.), John Singleton (R.I.P.), Barry Jenkins, Kasi Lemmons, John Boyega, Harry Belafonte, Robert Townsend, David Oyelowo and more.

“As a company whose mission is to amplify voices of people of color, They’ve Gotta Have Us speaks directly to our highest ideas of inclusion, cultural context and community. Not only are we introducing an exciting artist like Simon Frederick to a new audience, but his project shares the stories of Black Cinema’s most influential filmmakers and actors,” ARRAY President Tilane Jones said in a statement.



They’ve Gotta Have Us is currently available on Netflix.

To add to the peak blackness, Booty Call is also currently on Netflix. That is the perfect recipe to “Netflix and Chill,” indeed.

Plus, we’ve got some classics to watch such as Purple Rain and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner. Also, as someone who routinely lauds Netflix for its documentary slate, I’m especially looking forward to Abdur-Rahman Muhammad’s Who Killed Malcolm X?, which drops on Feb. 7.

On the day before the last day of February 2020 (the 28th), Queen Sono will be premiering, which is Netflix’s first African original series.

Additionally, as a special Black History Month treat, Netflix has curated a list of favorite films and television shows from Chris Rock, Trevor Noah, Deon Cole, Courtney B. Vance and Prentice Penny. That means you can dig into content like Moonlight, City of God, Top Boy, When They See Us, Paid In Full, Richard Pryor: Live in Concert, The People vs. O.J. Simpson, The Original Kings of Comedy, Hip-Hop Evolution, Time: The Kalief Browder Story and more.



This is a great lineup! ‘Til next month—not as black as February, but still black as hell.