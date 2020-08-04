They Say It's a Big Rich Sequel: Official Trailer and Release Date for Power Spinoff Revealed

Image : Lionsgate/STARZ

Fans of the hit show Power are in for a treat. The official release date and full trailer for the series’ spinoff Power Book II: Ghost dropped on Tuesday. The show is slated to premiere on September 6 at 9 p.m. ET on STARZ.



According to a press release obtained by The Root, the show will pick up where Power (which ended in February after six seasons) left off.

*SPOILERS AHEAD—don’t say I didn’t warn you*

The show follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey, Jr.), who is aiming to manage life after the death of his father Ghost (Omari Hardwick) and the incarceration of his mother (Naturi Naughton) for her son’s murder charges. He’s also studying at an Ivy League school in order to earn his inheritance. In order to keep up with school and pay the lawyer fees for his mother, he turns to the all-too-familiar (and dangerous) world of drugs.

“As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him—only better,” the presser reads. Cast members for the series include Rainey Jr., Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Paige Hurd and many more.

“We are thrilled to bring the fans the next chapter in the Power universe with Power Book II: Ghost,” says creator, showrunner and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp in a press release. “We know they have been waiting too long to rejoin Tasha and Tariq as he navigates the criminal world and the academic world without ever taking his eyes off the prize: his mother’s freedom...I won’t say too much more but what I can promise is that once the ride begins, we don’t slow down.”

Kemp will executive produce the series through her company End of Episode alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who will work through his G-Unit Film and Television division. Additional EPs include Mark Canton (Atmosphere Entertainment MM), Chris Selak, Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich (End of Episode.)

“The Power Universe just keeps getting bigger and better, and Power Book II: Ghost is getting ready to raise the bar again,” 50 Cent says of the spinoff. “We can’t wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet. I have told you before [that] Power never ends… we are just getting started.”

Check out the trailer below.

