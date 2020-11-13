There’s Some Good News in This House: Megan Thee Stallion’s Debut Album Is Coming Soon!

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the EA Sports Bowl on January 30, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Photo : Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest ( Getty Images )

Extra, extra—read all about the hot girl good news! Megan Thee Stallion is coming with something big this month!

Advertisement

Thursday morning started like any other (which is still not “regular” in 2020), and then this happened:



“Good morning Hotties tune in @ 1 pm PST for the GOOD NEWS,” Meg teased alongside a photo where she’s holding what seemed like her cover story in a print newspaper.

Advertisement

Could it be a dope-ass editorial spread? Could it be a new project? New single? Nope! A whole-ass new album. Not an EP, Meg’s debut album is finally coming!



“THROUGH SUCH A ROUGH YEAR I FELT LIKE WE COULD ALL USE A LIL’ GOOD NEWS,” she excitedly wrote in a Twitter caption, also announcing that pre-sales started at midnight on Thursday.

Advertisement

It has been a rough year for the world—and Meg, as well. The rising star has gone through a lot, having healed from a gunshot wound (according to Meg, caused by Tory Lanez) as well as having to deal with the outright misogynoir that followed her claims. But, the artist took the phrase “nevertheless, she persisted” and ran with it, because not only did she persevere through it all, but she continued to uplift Black women along the way, loudly.

Advertisement

“It’s ridiculous that some people think the simple phrase “Protect Black women” is controversial,” Meg wrote in a recent op-ed for the New York Times. “We deserve to be protected as human beings. And we are entitled to our anger about a laundry list of mistreatment and neglect that we suffer.”



That part.



But, Meg is doing nothing but thriving right now. Right after her debut album is released, she’ll also be performing at the 2020 American Music Awards—and now it looks like we’ll hear some of her new cuts.



Advertisement

As for this upcoming project, we assume Meg is about to bring that fire, because well...she’s a hot girl! Hell, even the cover artwork is pretty damn brilliant and strategic, featuring actual clippings of articles and op-eds written in support of the artist.

Advertisement

Seriously, imagine your copy written on Meg’s ass. Iconic.

Advertisement

Good News drops on Nov. 20 and you can pre-order a hot copy now right here.

