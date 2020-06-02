There Are Two Different Projects About Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre in Development. Both Are Necessary

dream hampton attends Lifetime’s “Surviving R Kelly” Emmy FYC Screening on May 07, 2019, in North Hollywood, California. ; LeBron James looks on before the game on February 07, 2019, in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo : Jesse Grant ( Getty Images for Lifetime ) , Maddie Meyer ( Getty Images )

When the pilot of HBO’s Watchmen premiered in October 2019, the history of Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre was put on display and at the forefront of a premium cable network in a significant way. For some people, it was the first time they had heard of the historically tragic event.

So, when I saw that two projects were announced around the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre (May 31, 1921), my ears perked up. I’m all for it. For such a pivotal event in our history to have been essentially erased for so long, now’s the time to make up for that lost time with an array of different perspectives, so this knowledge is continuously at the forefront of our minds; especially during a time where we’re noticing a highly hypocritical response to black protests and uprisings in contrast to their whitewashed counterparts.



A Black Wall Street Documentary From LeBron James & Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment, Directed by Salima Koroma

According to Deadline, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment will be producing a documentary based on the rioted massacre of the wealthy black community-based Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Salima Koroma is set to direct and executive produce the project.



“The Tulsa Race Massacre is not just a black story but American history,” Koroma, who directed a 2016 documentary following Asian-American rappers called Bad Rap, tweeted. “The fabric of this country is soaked in racism and today 99 years later, we’re still fighting for change.”

Black Wall Street, a Limited Documentary Series From Cineflix Productions, Directed by Dream Hampton

Following the impact of Surviving R. Kelly, Dream Hampton has another project in the works. The executive producer of the R. Kelly docuseries will be directing a documentary series titled, Black Wall Street, produced by Cineflix Productions.



“Black people from Tulsa have refused to let the Greenwood District Massacre be erased from history. I’m so inspired by their persistence to lift up the stories of what North Tulsa was before the massacre,” Hampton said in a statement on Monday, per The Hollywood Reporter.



As each of these projects is in the early stages of development, that’s about all we know at this time. We’ll keep our eyes and ears peeled for more significant updates as they arise (such as release dates, etc.). Overall, I’m glad space is being provided for these kinds of projects. More of that energy, please.

