The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
VideoEntertainment

The Trial of the Chicago 7: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Knows He Has a Responsibility to Protect the Interests of His People

tonjareneestidhum
Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Yahya Abdul-Mateen IIthe trial of the chicago 7furiosabobby sealeradicalizedblack lives matteruprisingsblack panther partyblack man
85
Save

Emmy-Award winner and 2020 The Root 100 honoree Yahya Abdul-Mateen II certainly steals my attention for superficial reasons, but his pure talent cannot be denied in his incredible portrayal of Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale in Netflix’s upcoming sociopolitical flick, The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The synopsis of Aaron Sorkin’s film from Netflix’s press release sent to The Root:

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Advertisement

Yahya has been using his own platform to speak out against the injustices in firm support of the Black Lives Matter movement and subsequent uprisings this year, so I had to ask the actor (who joined us from Germany, while filming Matrix 4), “What radicalized you?”

“As a Black man in America, from the south—parents from the south—I think I’ve always known I had a responsibility to protect my own interests, protect the interests of my people and the interests of my family,” Yahya told The Root. “The protection of your soul, dignity and your rights that are promised to you under the constitution of the country, you actually have to fight, uphold and call for others to upholds those rights and values along with you.”

Advertisement

Check out the video above as he also talks about what he learned from portraying Seale. The 34-year-old actor is quite the hot ticket in Hollywood, having recently scooped a co-starring role in the upcoming Mad Max spinoff, Furiosa.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 debuts Oct. 16 on Netflix.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

How Does Phylicia Rashad Feel About People Who Can No Longer Watch The Cosby Show Due to Bill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction?

Prime Delivery Premiere: Amazon Studios Acquires Coming 2 America From Paramount Pictures

Let the Record Show: Amy Coney Barrett Draws Scrutiny for Ruling Saying ‘N-Word’ Doesn’t Prove a Workplace Is Hostile

A List of Things the Biden Campaign's Battle Rap Ad Inspire Me to Vote For

DISCUSSION

Latest on The Grapevine

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement