The Roots Announce Live Performances, Behind-the-Scenes Stories to Deliver Us All From Cabin Fever

Questlove, left, and Black Thought of The Roots performs during the Martell Vanguard Experience event at Garden Theater on March 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo : Scott Legato ( Getty Images for Pernod Ricard )

Much like everyone else at the moment, The Roots have a lot of time on their hands.

But even with no shows to book and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shifting to an at-home operation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the band is refusing to allow their tremendous talent to go to waste.

Advertisement

So, with virtual entertainment the new normal—these songwriter and producer battles are imbuing me with everlasting life—the Philly-based outfit has revealed their plans to bring joy to our lives and laptops as only they can.

Beginning on Monday, the Grammy Award-winning band will be blessing us with an assortment of premium content that consists of archived episodes of the Questlove Supreme podcast, live performances and DJ sets, and behind- the- scenes stories about some of our favorite artists.

It's 5-o-Clock Everywhere With This Hot Wine.com Offer Read on The Inventory

Here’s their full schedule:

Advertisement

Personally, I can’t wait to watch the Behind the Keys and Guitar Stories series, and you already know Black Thought is gonna wreck shit with his Tiny Desk performance. And you’re living life wrong if you’ve been sleeping on Questlove’s IG Live too, as he’s recently paid tribute to Stevie Wonder and the late Bill Withers with some incredible DJ sets.

Advertisement

The festivities kick off today at 12 pm EST, so subscribe to them on YouTube so you don’t miss your blessing.