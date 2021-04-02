The Root Presents Role Call: A Black Entertainment Roundup Joint

My dearest and most eager reader, ‘tis I, Lady Welpington of The Root, back with another roundup of Black entertainment happenings that I’m sure you’ll be most expectant about. As we all can attest, the wheels of the Hollywood machine are ever-turning and as always—it is my duty to keep you abreast of the latest in TV and film starring folks who look like just like us in the hopes that when their dazzling debut time arrives, the support will be there also.

This week, we have a handful of dazzling and dashing diamonds of the show as well as some wonderful news concerning our most beloved friends of the LGBTQ+ community.

So without further ado, let us make haste to the roundup.