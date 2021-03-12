The Root Presents, Role Call: A Black Entertainment Roundup Joint

It has come to this author’s attention that the multi-talented Keke Palmer has secured an overall television deal with Entertainment One (eOne). Per a press release sent to The Root, the company will manage worldwide rights and serve as the studio on all projects under the partnership. “So excited to announce my new partnership with eOne!!” Palmer captioned in a post to Instagram announcing the news.” We have already started collaborating and the passion to create is immense in me. Not just as Keke Palmer the talent but Keke Palmer the producer.”



She continued: “I have been in this industry for 18yrs, my career has gone through so many phases and it will continue to! But I never stop, I never give up no matter how difficult it can get because I know nothing happens over night. I know that if I continue to follow my heart and God then I am in alignment and all I have to do is trust God’s timing. If I can offer anything to anyone reading this, it’s to not let the things other people want for you discourage you on your path because what is for YOU is already YOURS. You don’t need the cover of the magazine, you don’t need the followers, you just need to love the WORK! You just need to love what it is you’re doing because that is what will keep you going when life gets crazy. It’s not about outside validation. It’s about sacrifice and dedication for what you are doing and focusing on the bigger picture. I am so thankful! This is a step into the next chapter of my career! My love for the arts goes beyond me but to a place of using art to encourage a narrative that is evolving, fun and inspired!!!

Very thankful to you Shayla Davis I used to be your broke best friend, but now we taking it to the deluxe apartments in the sky!! I told you mommy, we got each other forever! Partner in life, partner in crime and partner is BUSINESS! Now let’s roll out.I’m humbled everyday by the way the arts have transformed my life. This is what I live and breathe and all I have ever wished to do! Thank you Lord,”