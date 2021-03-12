The Root Presents, Role Call: A Black Entertainment Roundup Joint

Of all the things that bring me joy, two things remain at the top of the list: Black movies and Black television shows. Why? Partially because most of the fun, laughable memories of my childhood can be traced back to a moment involving TV or film. The other reason is that I’m a creative at heart, and to see something go from an idea in your head to the big or small screen lights a fire in me like no other. Since projects are always churning out of the giant machine we all know as Hollywood, it makes it hard to keep up with everything going on—which is exactly why we here at The Root put our heads together to bring you something that we hope will help keep you abreast of all the Blackity-black entertainment news happenings you may or may not be aware of.
Better yet, because this report is basically telling y’all all about Black Hollywood’s TV and film business, allow me to reintroduce Lady Welpington. She’ll be in charge of things from here on out (well, at least where the Role Call Roundup is concerned.) So without further ado, I’ll let her take it from here.
