The Queen Is Coming: Netflix Announces Bridgerton Spinoff Centering a Young Queen Charlotte

Screenshot : YouTube/Netflix UK & Ireland

My dearest reader, ‘tis I—Lady Welpington of The Root.

It has been quite a while since we’ve last spoken, but I’m beyond pleased that this meeting occasions some news I’m sure you’ll be most delighted to hear.

Per the House of Variety, the wonderful world of Bridgerton will soon shine its spotlight on our favorite Black queen, Queen Charlotte, for a spinoff about her life as a teen. Alongside her, the upcoming limited series will also delve into the lives of young Violet Bridgerton and my personal favorite (other than the dashing Duke of Hastings, of course) a young Lady Danbury. Shonda Rhimes is set to write and executive produce alongside Bridgerton producing partners-in-crime Betsy Beers and Tom Verica. Jess Brownwell will also serve as showrunner, taking the reins from Bridgerton showrunner and writer Chris Van Dusen.

Speaking on the news, Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria said: “Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Shonda added. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.”

It is more than pleasing to know that the early life and times of the Queen and Lady Danbury will be making its way to a small screen near us soon. Rest assured all the Welps in Welpington will be awaiting the debut with eager eyes and inquisitive minds. I implore you to do the same and make haste to your tellies, iPads or laptops, as I shall, once that day arrives.

Until we meet again, yours truly—Lady Welpington