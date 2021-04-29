The Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Interview Cinematic Universe Continues...With a Documentary

Oprah with Meghan and Harry (2021) Screenshot : CBS/YouTube

The huge success of Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special means that every possible way to milk that content will be explored. Hell, The Root (and I’m sure many other outlets) has gotten multiple stories and clicks out of it (including this one)!



In that spirit, Discovery+ has announced an upcoming documentary about the highly viewed interview special. According to Deadline, the streaming platform will debut an hourlong special called Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary, set to premiere in the UK on April 30.



More info about the doc, via Deadline:



Producer Shearwater has enlisted body language, linguistics, and forensic psychology experts to analyze the couple’s time in the limelight, including the Oprah Winfrey interview last month. The royal couple’s speech, tone of voice, movements, and expressions will be examined frame by frame.

Yes, that’s right—there will be a documentary thoroughly dissecting just how the royal couple conducted themselves in the popular interview and… assess some conclusion based on that, I suppose? Though this new project is quite intrusive, it’s not a foreign concept for a couple who is often the subject of whole-ass news segments dissecting their body language in everyday life—and there’s already exhaustive dissection of their body language in the Oprah interview. *eyeroll*



“I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have,” Oprah recently told Nancy O’Dell in an interview as she reflected on the special’s vast impact.



“This is a new and different way to dissect the interview of the year. What is revealed by facial expressions, physical gestures and patterns of speech? The answers are fascinating,” Shearwater executive producer Steve Anderson said in a statement. Discovery+’s SVP, planning and head of content, lifestyle and entertainment Clare Laycock called the upcoming doc, the streamer’s “most ambitious investigative specials to date.”



Since this documentary will seriously analyze the couple frame-by-frame, it’s safe to say their body language was not silent nor silenced. *rimshot*