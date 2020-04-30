The Pleasure Ponytail: This Jeopardy Contestant Thought Janet Jackson Was Ariana Grande

what have you done for me lately? nothing!

Alwin Hui on Jeopardy! Screenshot : Twitter

Sarah Jett Rayburn? Girl, you got some competition.

Yes, Sarah is the reigning champion, even after her pretty big flub on Monday; but when it comes to Twitter trending topics, a new guy tried to upstage her. You thought Sarah was the biggest failure this week? Well, a contestant who wasn’t Sarah pretty much said, “hold my Ariana Grande latte.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Alwin Hui continued the failed pattern on Wednesday’s episode of Jeopardy. This time, the confusion was between Janet Jackson and Ariana Grande. You read that right.



The question read as follows, “As the recipient of the 2018 Icon Award, she took “Control” and took the stage in her first live TV performance in nearly a decade.”

Let’s go over the several clues and hints that were given to Mr. Hui, shall we?

The question itself, as it typically does, made a play on words by referencing the singer’s hit album, “Control.” The fact that the mysterious singer hadn’t made a TV performance in nearly a decade should’ve ruled out Ariana Grande, who is 26 years old and had a career breakthrough in this decade. The actual video of Janet Jackson singing a Janet Jackson-ass song, “Nasty Boys” at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Look, I know Grande is slowly evolving into every single shade in the Fenty Beauty foundation line, but come on. Clearly, ol’ dude saw the high ponytail (a signature hairstyle of Grande’s) and ran with it.



Perhaps, like Sarah, most people can chalk it up to nerves, which happens, but…you can’t mistake a black woman for a woman slowly turning into a black woman! It’s the displeasure principle!



Funny enough, the one to get it right? Sarah! Way to redeem yourself, girl! Plus, she won the game again, taking home $89,300 that evening.



I guess I’ll be sitting here awaiting the next Jeopardy fail, since it’s all the rage.

