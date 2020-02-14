Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
The Photograph: We Love Black Ass Love, So Let's Play Black Ass Game!

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:The Photograph
Just like a picture, Black Love is worth a thousand words. So, we decided to ask the cast and crew of The Photograph to play our audience favorite, Black Ass Game: Black Love Edition.

As many folks who have already screened the movie noted, The Photograph is a welcome treat because it truly focuses on black folks being happy and in love. But, just like in the movie, love comes with challenges. So, we challenged Stella Meghie, Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield, Y’lan Noel, Chanté Adams and Lil Rel Howery to choose between major black love songs, movies, tv shows and moments.

If you had to choose, would you choose Love & Basketball or Love Jones? “Drunk In Love” or “Crazy In Love?” Dwayne Wayne crashing Whitley’s wedding in A Different World or Kyle and Max waking up in bed together in Living Single?

And, naturally, since we had two castmembers in front of us, we had to ask the epic Insecure question: Lawrence or Daniel?

Get into these black ass answers and get into this black ass love. Plus, just like in the film, everybody is beautiful! If you’re not getting edible candy this Valentine’s Day, you might as well indulge in this eye candy!

The Photograph is now in theaters.

