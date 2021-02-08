The Obama’s Higher Ground and Netflix Team Up for 6 All-New Projects

Former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle close the Obama Foundation Summit together on October 29, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo : Scott Olson ( Getty Images )

When they go low, we get to streaming. Or at least, that’s my game plan following the latest announcement between Netflix and Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground.



Per The Hollywood Reporter, the former first family and the streaming giant unveiled a total of six new projects over the weekend, all set to be released over the next several years. The slate will include a mix of both features and series and will accompany two previously mentioned projects currently in the works: the animated kids show Ada Twist, Scientist from New York Times bestselling author Andrea Beaty, and the comedy series The G Word With Adam Conover, which is said to be based off the trash presidency of the ex-Head Cheeto in Charge. A feature titled Exit West, starring Sound of Metal’s Riz Ahmed will also be included in this new set of projects. More on the rest of the five shows from Higher Ground per THR:

Firekeeper’s Daughter is a YA series based on the forthcoming debut novel by Angeline Boulley. It centers on an 18-year-old Native girl who reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her Ojibwe reservation. Mickey Fisher (National Geographic’s Mars, NBC’s Reverie) will serve as showrunner and co-write with Wenonah Wilms, who like Boulley is from the Ojibwe tribe. Fisher and Wilms executive produce. Great National Parks is a natural history series highlighting some of the most awe-inducing national parks and wild spaces around the world. Higher Ground is producing with Wild Space Productions and Blue Planet II veteran James Honeyborne. Satellite is a sci-fi feature from Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T Street. Ola Shokunbi is writing, and Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder will produce for T Street. Tenzing, a feature based on the life of Tenzing Norgay, who along with Sir Edmund Hillary was the first man to reach the summit of Mt. Everest. Documentary filmmaker Jennifer Peedom (Sherpa), who has spent years on Everest, will make her narrative feature directing debut. Luke Davies (Lion, Hulu’s Catch-22) wrote the script, which is based on the book Tenzing: Hero of Everest by Ed Douglas. The Young Wife, from writer-director Tayarisha Poe (Selah and the Spades), follows 29-year-old Celestina on the day of her first wedding — or not exactly a wedding, but a party where she feels out of sync.

Speaking on the news, the Obamas told THR in a statement: “We created Higher Ground to tell great stories. This group of projects builds upon that goal and the incredible path forged by films like Crip Camp, Becoming, and the Oscar-winning American Factory. From science fiction to the beauty of our natural world to the relationships that define us, Higher Ground continues to strive for fresh perspectives, compelling characters, and a healthy dose of inspiration.”

“We couldn’t be more proud to team up with the brilliant artists behind each of these stories. Each of them has something important to say.”