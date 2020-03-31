The Marathon Continues: Family, Friends and Fans Celebrate the Legacy of Nipsey Hussle on the Anniversary of His Death

Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

The one-year anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s untimely passing has arrived today , and the music world is celebrating the life and legacy of the rapper, father and community leader.



On March 31, 2019, t he beloved musician (born Ermias Asghedom) was gunned down in front of his South Los Angeles clothing store The Marathon, a tragedy investigators believe was the result of a personal dispute between Hussle and the suspected gunman, Eric Holder. Nip was just 33 years old and left behind two children—a daughter named Emani, and a son named Kross whom he shared with longtime love, actress Lauren London.

His passing came just a few weeks after he and his loved ones attended the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where his debut studio album Victory Lap was nominated for “Best Rap Album.” Throughout his career, Hussle became revered for his mixtapes such as the Bullets Ain’t Got No Name series, The Marathon, and Crenshaw; the latter found a fan in legendary emcee Jay-Z, who purchased 100 copies for $100 a pop.

Hussle also became well-known for his philanthropic work and community outreach efforts, especially in his Crenshaw neighborhood. He funded the renovation of a playground and basketball courts for a Crenshaw elementary school and partnered with Vector90 to launch Too Big To Fail, a STEM learning lab with a coworking space open to South Los Angeles’ youth. He had big plans to open similar coworking spaces across the country but unfortunately was unable to see that particular plan come to fruition.

Across social media, family, friends, and fans are paying tribute to a life lost too soon. Samiel Asghedom, Nipsey’s brother, posted a photo of Nip and Emani at the Grammy Awards with a blue heart and a racing flag, symbolizing his enduring credo to motivating excellence, “the marathon continues.” DJ Khaled, whose track with Nipsey and John Legend titled “Higher” won a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Performance this year, wrote on Instagram “ICON...

INSPIRATION TO ALL OF US...THE MARATHON CONTINUES...Grateful for your friendship #HIGHER.”

His collaborators in the rap game are also paying their fondest respects. Meek Mill, who said he still plans to release his joint album with the late rapper, posted a photo to his Instagram of the two of them performing with the caption “#themarathoncontinues #nipforever.” He and “The Box” rapper Roddy Ricch performed a new track titled “Letter To Nipsey” at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. Close friend and fellow Cali native YG, who worked with Hussle on the song “FDT,” plans on doing an Instagram Live session to celebrate Nipsey’s music later today.

Rest in power, Nipsey.

