The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Television

The Last Dance Docuseries Sets Highest Viewership Total for an ESPN Original

J'na Jefferson
Filed to:The Last Dance
The Last DanceMichael JordanTelevisionESPNSportsBasketballChicago Bulls
68
Save
Illustration for article titled iThe Last Dance/i Docuseries Sets Highest Viewership Total for an ESPN Original
Photo: Streeter Lecka (Getty Images)

The Last Dance is a 10-part, in-depth docuseries about the life and career of NBA superstar Michael Jordan and his time with the Chicago Bulls, which aired on ESPN for the last five Sundays.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the series was prolific for the network itself, boasting high viewership and becoming the most-watched documentary in ESPN’s history. A total of 5.6 million viewers tuned in to watch during the doc’s 10-episode run. The first two episodes of the docuseries set a record for the most-viewed original broadcasts for an ESPN original since 2004, surpassing the record set by the film You Don’t Know Bo, which averaged 3.6 million viewers.

Advertisement

“Episode 9 was watched by around 5.9 million viewers, up 10% from the week before and making it the third most-watched episode of the series, behind only the premiere with 6.3 million and episode 3 with 6.1 million,” the site reads. “Oddly enough, the finale lost a little ground on the penultimate episode, drawing 5.4 million pairs of eyeballs.”

ESPN’s original plan was to air the series in June to coincide with the NBA Finals; however, the coronavirus pandemic caused a change in plans, and The Last Dance began airing on Sunday, April 19, giving basketball lovers something to look forward to.

“We are thrilled with the response from fans throughout the run of the series,” said ESPN executive vice president of content Connor Schell. “The past five Sunday nights have brought fans together providing the type of communal viewing experience traditionally reserved for live sports. The exceptional content of the series has cut through culturally and sparked conversations far beyond ESPN platforms.”

J'na Jefferson

Music and culture journalist. Pronounced "Jay-nuh."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

White Nationalist, Far-Right Groups Actively Promoting Lies to Paint Ahmaud Arbery as a Criminal

Republican State Lawmaker in Alaska Compares COVID-19 Precautions to the Holocaust, Says Hitler Was No White Supremacist

Bakari Sellers' Invisible Black America

Texas Was One of the First States to Reopen. It Just Had Its Largest Single-Day Jump In COVID-19 Cases