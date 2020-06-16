The Insecure Season 4 Finale Was a Lot, but This Issa Rae-Luther Vandross Mashup Will Never Be Too Much

Issa Vandross “Never Too Much” Insecure Season 4 Screenshot : Myster Giraffe ( Twitter )

As we all simmered down from the big cliffhanger that dangled at the end of Insecure’s Season 4 finale, fans reflected on the fact that the television show had served as a necessary escape from the hellscape we’re currently living in (while also serving as a poignant reminder of the pre-pandemic days). Our Sundays are definitely going to feel a bit emptier now with no episode of Insecure to look forward to (and later argue about on Twitter).

Writer’s Note: Beware of Insecure Season 4 finale episode spoilers below.



So, this past Sunday, while we watched the melancholy revelation of Tiffany’s (Amanda Seales) postpartum depression story arc and the eventual reunion of Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), there was also some requisite soap-operatic drama to be had. In a scene right out of The Game, we found out that Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) ex-girlfriend Condola ( Christina Elmore ) was pregnant—right when he and Issa were getting to a good and mature place with their recent romantic reconciliation. Most of us had hypothesized that this would happen and it actually turned out to be a real thing! Yikes!



Though that predictable plot twist left a lot of us irate (as soon as Lawerence said Condola came to “talk,” I legit yelled at the screen, “ARE Y’ALL REALLY FUCKING DOING THIS?!”), that doesn’t mean there’s no room to appreciate what I believe to be the show’s best season, as a whole.



Cue Myster Giraffe.



Remember the Megan Thee Stallion-Steve Harvey mashup? How can you forget? The image is permanently sealed in my memory.

Well, the production group is continuing their hilarious antics in timely fashion with their newest fusion video called “Never Too Much” by Issa Vandross. That’s right, Issa Rae’s face has been superimposed onto Luther Vandross’ head and body. The video served as a recap of the past season—but also, this shit is ridiculously funny.



From what I’ve seen, Issa hasn’t publicly commented on it yet, but I imagine she’d get a kick out of this. If you need a laugh—let’s face it, we all do—please watch this video. Watch it here...and now.

