The Insecure Characters Are Having All the Sex That Single People Aren't During Social Distancing

Issa Rae (l) and Yvonne Orji (r) in Insecure Ep. 401, “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” Photo : Courtesy of HBO

Writer’s Note: The following article contains spoilers for Insecure’s Season 4 premiere.

After what seemed like four score and seven years (plus, add the time warp that the coronavirus pandemic inspired), Insecure is back and its comeback episode has single viewers a bit “insecure” about their sex lives —or, lack thereof during the stay-at-home order and current age of social distancing.



Insecure has typically incorporated a certain worded theme with its episode titles including, “...As Fuck,” “Hella” and “-Like”; this season, each episode has a “Lowkey” theme. “Still, there’s nothing “lowkey” about the sex scenes splattered all over the Season 4 premiere, “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself.”

If you’re like me, you’re either single or not currently living with your significant other/spouse, self-loving is the only way to get through self-isolation. But, of course, that can’t ever take the place of another warm body, as Insecure’s latest episode was rude enough to remind us. Thanks, y’all! Let’s keep a running tally of just how much sex happened during the fourth season’s debut in order of appearance, shall we?



“Full-Size Nigga” Sex



Despite the awkward position hijinks, Issa Dee (Issa Rae) is gettin’ some. They eventually figured it out and TSA Bae or TSBae (whose name I found to be “Gabe” and is portrayed by Paul Mabon, thanks to IMDb) gave her the “work” thanks to the tried-and-true missionary position.



Hypothetical Sex

Yes, Issa’s anxious imagination is even having more sex than us. Agonizing the realization that her new associate Condola (Christina Elmore) is currently dating her ex, Lawrence (Jay Ellis), Issa imagines each and every position, even Lawrence’s now-infamous backshot heard ‘round the world (y’all remember that Season 1 finale with Tasha). Three words: Pop the tags!



“We Good” Sex

After some tension, Condola eventually comes to terms with the fact she now works with and may be developing a friendship with Lawrence’s ex and is seemingly OK with it for now. So, she relie ves some of that tension via reverse cowgirl with Lawrence.



Okay, so that was only 3 sex scenes, but that’s a good amount in a half-hour comedy and bottom line, it’s still way more than the zero sex scenes that are currently happening in some folks’ reality! Needless to say, the comedy series has folks feeling a way—and that “way,” is “frustratingly horny.”

Shit, even Andrew (Alexander Hodge) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) sharing a tender kiss during their bowling date got folks going through withdrawal. Remember kisses? Remember hugs? Remember physical touch? What does skin other than yours even feel like?!



Mannn, just wait until outside opens…



In typical fashion, #InsecureHBO quickly became a trending topic with fans discussing the possible end of Issa and Molly’s friendship, and of course, there had to be a Lawrence-inspired argument dropped on the timeline.

Insecure airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on HBO.

