The Host of the 2020 American Music Awards Is Taraji P. Henson

2020 American Music Awards host Taraji P. Henson Photo : ABC/Sami Drasin

Hey, American Music Awards (AMAs) fans, you are in for a treat—a cookie, specifically!

The fabulous Taraji P. Henson has been named the host of the 2020 AMAs, y’all!

“The AMAs brings together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists—the fans,” Henson said in a statement. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host—and also a fan—for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.

Here’s some more scoop on what to expect during the upcoming show (which is the world’s largest fan-voted award show), via a press release sent to The Root:

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s nominees include two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch, both whom snagged eight nominations, leading all of this year’s nominees; and both earning a nomination for the night’s most coveted award, Artist of the Year. First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations, becoming the most nominated female artist this year, including nods in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. And in a six-way tie, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each. As previously announced, global superstar and two-time nominee Dua Lipa will perform at this year’s show.

Henson has been a busy bee this year! Not only did she take the time to visit us (virtually, of course) at The Root Institute this summer, she has continued to be a major mental health awareness advocate (via her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation as well as her upcoming Facebook Watch talk show) and she’s even in the process of developing an Empire spin-off via her production company TPH Entertainment, as part of her first-look deal with 20th Television.

The 2020 AMAs air live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST/PST on ABC.