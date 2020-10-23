The HBIC Is Back: Tiffany Pollard Is Debuting an I Love New York Reunion Special Hosted by Vivica A. Fox

Filed to: hbic and the c stands for comeback

Tiffany “New York” Pollard attends the world premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” on January 30, 2020; Vivica A. Fox attends the FOX Winter TCA All-Star Party on January 07, 2020. Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images ( Getty Images ) , Rich Fury/Getty Images ( Getty Images )

Every so often, there is a diamond in the rough-ass year known as 2020. This time, it’s Tiffany “New York” Pollard with great news. Thirteen years after its second season finale (a third season was shelved), we are getting a reunion special for I Love New York!

Do it look like I give a fuck? Because I do!



The reunion will be hosted by Vivica A. Fox. In a sort of a double-feature, VH1 will also be premiering a reunion special for its reality series Hollywood Exes, which aired from 2012-2014.



Here’s the scoop, via the press release sent to The Root:



Reality TV queen Tiffany “New York” Pollard is returning to the small screen to look back on her wild journey finding love on the iconic reality hit I Love New York. In this one-hour special of I Love New York: Reunited, Pollard and some of her most memorable flings will revisit the show’s greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members’ lives have evolved through the years. In the one-hour special of Hollywood Exes: Reunited, the independent ladies will gather for a look back at the show that brought them all together, and fill fans in on what has happened since the cameras stopped rolling. The special will feature Andrea Kelly (ex-wife of R-Kelly), Nicole Murphy (ex of Eddie Murphy), Mayte Garcia (ex-wife of Prince), Shamicka Lawrence (ex-wife of Martin Lawrence), Shanna Moakler (ex-wife of Travis Barker) and Sheree Zampino (ex-wife of Will Smith).

As we know, we first met Tiffany as the standout contestant of Flavor of Love (2006-2008). Naturally, she ventured off into her own dating show as well as subsequent spinoffs, such as New York Goes to Hollywood and New York Goes to Work. Though we never forgot her (how could we?!), she reemerged onto the current scene appearing on the 17th season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016, and now has her own show, Brunch With Tiffany. Plus, she’s a whole-ass Fenty Beauty ambassador. Who is stopping her?!

Most importantly, Tiffany’s impact (along with her mom’s) has infiltrated the meme culture, so yes, the HBIC is always relevant!! Speaking of which, here’s what I’m expecting to happen at this reunion:

1. New quotables (there is nothing sure about 2020, but this is a given)

2. New meme-able content (see above)

3. New behind-the-scenes tea that only Tiffany can spill

4. An appearance by Chance where he expresses his ongoing love for her to promote his own show (where she will appear, per the newest supertrailer)

5. A socially-distanced fight that ends up with some nigga running backstage and the cameras cutting off. Yes, they will stay at least 6 feet from each other while running.

Shit, I hope the inevitable success of this special leads to an even bigger reunion involving Flavor of Love. Oh, and by the way, VH1 is currently soliciting questions to ask on the special, straight from the fans. Make ‘em good, y’all!

I Love New York: Reunited premieres Monday, Nov. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Hollywood Exes: Reunited on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, both on VH1. Also, starting Monday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. ET/PT, fans can reminisce over old episodes of both series as part of VH1’s “Throwback Thanksgiving” marathon special.

