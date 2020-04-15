The Good Fight First Look Clip: Yes, There Are Black Lawyers at the Series' Prominent Law Firm, but 'They Hide Us'

Cush Jumbo in The Good Fight, Ep. 402 “TBC” Photo : Courtesy of CBS All Access

The Good Fight fights the good fight and never bites its tongue.

In the upcoming episode of the fourth season titled, “TBC,” we’re getting into Lucca’s (Cush Jumbo) new case, which will continue the discussion around the many microaggressions and tensions that black women have to endure in the workplace.

Episode synopsis, provided by CBS All Access:

Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart attempt to adjust to their new landscape as a small subsidiary of STR Laurie, a huge multi-national law firm. Diane encounters a familiar face in court, Louis Canning (Michael J. Fox), during an eminent domain case against a large real estate developer, Rare Orchard. Lucca is given an exciting, high-profile divorce case, however it comes with an unexpected partner, David Lee (Zach Grenier).

In an exclusive clip obtained by The Root, we see Lucca meeting her new client Bianca (Chasten Harmon) for the first time and other than the general challenges that come with such a major case, she is partnered with David (Zach Grenier).

The Good Fight, Season 4, Episode 2 Exclusive Clip - The Root / CBS All Access (YouTube)

While David attempts to find common ground between the women by their younger age, Bianca cuts right to the racial chase.

“I didn’t know this firm had any black lawyers,” Bianca expresses with a wry grin.

“Oh, they hide us,” Lucca returns with equal wit.

The two black women share a moment and it’s clear Davis is writhing. Ha! Suffer. In fact, it’s significant to note that not only are there black lawyers at the prestigious fictional firm—it is historically black-owned and was originally named Reddick, Boseman, & Kolstad until Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) became a partner in Season 2, changing it to the now-known Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart. That’s just a bit of context for those of you who may not be familiar with the show and may have regained some interest due to a recent clip that made waves on Twitter.

Speaking of which...

This series has never shied away from directly addressing racial issues head-on, as evidenced by a clip involving Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) from the second season that recently went viral because of how it perfectly encapsulated white folks’ obsession with being able to say the N-Word.

If you haven’t seen this clip, you need to... right now.

The Good Fight, Ep. 402, “TBC” will be available to stream Thursday, April 16 on CBS All Access. Also, here’s more special info that CBS All Access would like you to know and take advantage of:

