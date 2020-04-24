The Gift: Beyoncé Donates $6 Million to COVID-19 Relief Through Her BeyGOOD Initiative

Donald Glover, left applauds Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Chiwetel Ejiofor looks on at the World Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King on July 09, 2019, in Hollywood, Calif. Photo : Jesse Grant ( Getty Images for Disney )

April 23, 2020 might mark the fourth anniversary of the release of Beyoncé’s magnum opus, Lemonade, but there’s clearly no “Love Drought” when it comes to the singer’s philanthropy. (Yeah, we saw y’all making the song trend today—and agree it’s a perennial fave.)

After making a noteworthy appearance on last Saturday’s live-streamed Global Citizen event, Harper’s Bazaar reports that the star’s BeyGOOD initiative is partnering with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s #Startsmall to donate $6 million in support of organizations that provide mental wellness services.

The timing couldn’t be better, as not only are we approaching Mental Health Awareness Month in May, but the coronavirus crisis—and the prolonged isolation and heightened anxiety it has caused—has exacerbated existing mental health issues for many.

As Bazaar reports, BeyGOOD’s efforts will primarily focus on large cities, where COVID-19 has been especially devastating in its impact. “The recipients include health facilities supported by UCLA, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (particularly in New York, Houston, New Orleans, and Detroit), the United Memorial Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25, and more.”

As Bey noted during her Global Citizen appearance, big cities have also been the apex of the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 upon black communities.

“African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” she said on Saturday.

A statement from her representatives reprinted by Bazaar doubles down on this fact. “In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis.”

Beyoncé’s latest act of philanthropy not only follows husband Jay-Z’s but fellow megastar Rihanna, who also partnered with Dorsey—who has donated over $1 billion, to date—to provide relief and support to domestic violence victims, as so many are trapped in their homes with their abusers while sheltering in place.

So if you’re able, let’s get in formation and #BeyGOOD, too; a list of organization partners are on Beyoncé’s website.