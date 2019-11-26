The Cast and Crew of Queen & Slim on Black Love Being 'An Act of Resistance, Protest and Resilience'

Beyond the political allegory of two black people going on the run after killing a cop, Queen & Slim is a love story. Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) and Slim (Daniel Kaluuya) have bounties on their heads for the crime they’ve committed and throughout all of their trials and tribulations, they find a special sense of connection and intimacy.



For the black community, when the entire world seems against us, love is all we have.

“I think it’s what kept us here,” Kaluuya explained. “It’s the resilience to choose joy, to choose hope. To instinctively choose that.”

“I think it’s the fabric of our existence as black people,” Turner-Smith added. “It’s what has allowed us to survive. [...] So many of us, who were separated from our ancestors, torn apart from our families, we still continue to love and live. [...] Black love is an act of resistance. It is an act of protest and it is an act of resilience.”



Writer and producer Lena Waithe also touched on the intentional choice to cast “brown-skinned leads” in this film and why that choice is so significant.

Queen & Slim releases in theaters Nov. 27. It’ll be the perfect Thanksgiving weekend activity. Hurry up and see it so we can all finally talk about it.