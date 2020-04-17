Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
ShopSubscribe
Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
Entertainment

The BeyHive Wished Upon a Star and Beyoncé Appeared on #DisneyFamilySingalong

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:Beyonce?!
Beyonce?!BeyonceThe Lion King#DisneyFamilySingalongWhen You Wish Upon A StarAmber RileyCorbin BleuHigh School MusicalMonique ColemanABCsocial distancingself-isolationstay at home order
135
Save
Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 14, 2019 in London, England.
Photo: Gareth Cattermole (Getty Images for Disney)

The King has returned.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is someone who rarely makes appearances unless she believes it’s worth her time. She has paid countless award ceremonies the dustiest of dust and has the prestige to get away with it.

Advertisement

That’s why it was quite the surprise when we saw her smiling face pop up on the screen during Thursday night’s #DisneyFamilySingalong on ABC.

BEYONCE?! Tiffany “New York” Pollard Gif
Gif: GIPHY
Advertisement

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers, working tirelessly to keep us safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Bey started before beginning a quick rendition of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” (Pinocchio) which is pretty much the motherfucking theme song for the classic Disney film era.

“Please hold on to your families tight, please be safe - don’t give up hope, we’re gonna get through this. God bless you,” The Lion King (2019) star concluded.

Naturally, everyone welcomed this Disney miracle with open arms.

Advertisement

Since this was legit a surprise, not everyone was in formation.

Advertisement

It was quite a moment, indeed. Think about it: Beyoncé is one of the few people who still has an acceptable scheduling conflict (it’s really just, “I don’t feel like it”) when people take advantage of the fact that everyone is home now to encroach on your boundaries and hijack your time. And she still showed up.

Bey wasn’t the only black-ass Disney alum to make an appearance. Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman from High School Musical joined the cast in a special reunion singalong of a very timely, “We’re All In This Together” and Amber Riley (The Little Mermaid Live!) wowed at-home audiences with her version of “Let It Go” from Frozen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The magic of Disney is real.

Tonja Renée Stidhum

Staff Writer, Entertainment at The Root. Sugar, spice & everything rice. Equipped with the uncanny ability to make a Disney reference and a double entendre in the same sentence.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

I Told My Child That Batman and Black Panther Wouldn't Hang Out. There Were Tears

California Mayor to Step Down After Comparing the President to Hitler and Trump Supporters to the KKK

IG Honey Steve Mnuchin Believes $1,200 Stimulus Check Should Last Americans 10 Weeks

Michigan Residents Stage Gridlock to Protest Stay-At-Home Order