The BeyHive Wished Upon a Star and Beyoncé Appeared on #DisneyFamilySingalong

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” on July 14, 2019 in London, England. Photo : Gareth Cattermole ( Getty Images for Disney )

The King has returned.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter is someone who rarely makes appearances unless she believes it’s worth her time. She has paid countless award ceremonies the dustiest of dust and has the prestige to get away with it.



That’s why it was quite the surprise when we saw her smiling face pop up on the screen during Thursday night’s #DisneyFamilySingalong on ABC.

BEYONCE?! Tiffany “New York” Pollard Gif Gif : GIPHY

“I’d like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers, working tirelessly to keep us safe. We greatly appreciate you,” Bey started before beginning a quick rendition of “When You Wish Upon A Star,” (Pinocchio) which is pretty much the motherfucking theme song for the classic Disney film era.

“Please hold on to your families tight, please be safe - don’t give up hope, we’re gonna get through this. God bless you,” The Lion King (2019) star concluded.



Naturally, everyone welcomed this Disney miracle with open arms.

Since this was legit a surprise, not everyone was in formation.

It was quite a moment, indeed. Think about it: Beyoncé is one of the few people who still has an acceptable scheduling conflict (it’s really just, “I don’t feel like it”) when people take advantage of the fact that everyone is home now to encroach on your boundaries and hijack your time. And she still showed up.



Bey wasn’t the only black-ass Disney alum to make an appearance. Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman from High School Musical joined the cast in a special reunion singalong of a very timely, “We’re All In This Together” and Amber Riley (The Little Mermaid Live!) wowed at-home audiences with her version of “Let It Go” from Frozen.

The magic of Disney is real.

