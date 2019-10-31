Black News, Opinions, Politics and Culture.
The Batman: It's Official, Jeffrey Wright Is Gotham City's New Commissioner Gordon

Tonja Renée Stidhum
Filed to:Gotham City So Black
Jeffrey Wright attends the 2019 Live Arts Gala on March 25, 2019 in New York City.
Photo: Nicholas Hunt (Getty Images)

The sound of the Hollywood trades’ phrase “in talks” can finally come to rest because we have an actual confirmation, folks! Well, at least in the case of a certain important DC Comics casting. Jeffrey Wright will officially be joining the cast of The Batman as Commissioner Jim Gordon, according to the film’s helmer Matt Reeves.

To announce the news, the director simply tweeted a gif of Wright mouthing the words, “Tweet something” with the caption “Tweet! #Gordon.” Enough said.

As IGN reports:

Commissioner Gordon has been featured in almost every Batman movie and has previously been played by the likes of J.K. Simmons in Justice League and Gary Oldman in the Dark Knight trilogy.

Wright, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner, will be a key asset to what is already an intriguing cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman/Selina Kyle and Robert Pattinson as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Wright is quite the acclaimed actor, most recently for his work in Westworld.

As for other future projects, Wright will be lending his talented voice to the upcoming Disney+ series What If…? as well as Netflix’s Green Eggs and Ham.

When checking Wright’s Twitter timeline for his own personal announcement, I spied his celebration of the Washington Nationals 2019 World Series win (he is a D.C. native) and a jab at President Pumpkin Spam with the #LockHimUp hashtag.

Fitting for a commissioner! See, he’s already sinking right into his new role. I stan a method actor.

