The Apollo Theater Postpones Let’s Stay (in) Together Benefit Event for Blackout Tuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused

A nighttime view of the Apollo Theater with a marquee that reads “Be Well” as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on April 9, 2020 in New York City. Photo : Dia Dipasupil ( Getty Images )

As you may or may not know, on Tuesday, June 2, many people within the black community will be observing Blackout Tuesday (an evolution from T’von Green’s “Blackout Day” movement), for which the music industry has confirmed support by ceasing all business operations on that day in honor of the black community and to protest police violence.

“Tuesday, June 2nd is meant to intentionally disrupt the workweek,” wrote Atlantic Records exec Jamila Thomas and Platoon’s Brianna Agyemang, who created an initiative called #TheShowMustBePaused. “The music industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. An industry that has profited predominantly from black art. Our mission is to hold the industry at large, including major corporations + their partners who benefit from the efforts, struggles and successes of Black people accountable…This is not just a 24-hour initiative. We are and will be in this fight for the long haul. A plan of action will be announced.”



To show solidarity for both of these movements, the Apollo Theater has announced it will postpone its upcoming benefit event, “Let’s Stay (in) Together.”

Jonelle Procope, President & CEO and Kamilah Forbes, Executive Producer of The Apollo Theater sent the following official statement to The Root:



The Apollo Theater stands in solidarity with our artists, our neighbors, and our global community and will observe Blackout Tuesday and #TheShowMustBePaused. We have rescheduled our benefit Let’s Stay (in) Together from June 2 to June 4. This is only a pause, because the movement for racial justice doesn’t stop. Neither do we. As a commissioner, presenter, and cultural convener, the Apollo remains committed to our mission of supporting Black art and culture, creating spaces for artists to express themselves freely, and advocating for the safety, dignity and justice for Black people worldwide. We hope that after the pause you will join us on June 4 to take a stand for the culture. Sustain Black institutions and support organizations that unapologetically use their platforms to further social justice.

There you have it—the “Let’s Stay (in) Together” benefit event has been rescheduled to June 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Update your calendars! For more information and to RSVP (so you receive an email reminder), head to apollotheater.org.

