'Thank God I’m Still Here': Jeremih Out of the Hospital Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jeremih poses for a portrait during the BET Awards 2019 at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo : Bennett Raglin for BET ( Getty Images )

Rapper and “On Chill ‘’ singer Jeremih is reportedly now recovering after his battle with coronavirus left him in serious condition and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit last month.



In a statement sent to CNN, the Chicago native and his family expressed their gratitude to both the hospital staff in Chicago as well as friends and family who sent well wishes.

“First and foremost I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons.”

Jeremih also posted a photo of his updated condition on Instagram yesterday with the caption: “THANK GOD IM STILL HERE, THANK [Y’ALL] FOR THE 🙏🏾 UP #imbackkkk”

Fellow Chicago artist Chance The Rapper took to Twitter to share his excitement over the initial news of Jeremih’s recovery, revealing that the two had spoken and Jeremih would soon be released from the hospital.

“I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW,” said Chance. “I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH’S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME.”

News of Jeremih’s diagnosis swept through the music industry with past and present collaborators and artists pleading for prayers from fans and followers. Frequent collaborator 50 Cent, who first shared the news of the artist’s prognosis, took to Instagram saying: “pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid shit is real. He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Producer Hitmaka posted a pic of the “Birthday Sex” singer on Instagram shortly after the news broke, saying: “I need everyone to pray for my brother Jeremih this message is posted with his mother’s blessings.” Toni Braxton, Big Sean and Diddy are also among the countless others who sent their love and support.



While there may be more recovery ahead before the “U 2 Luv” artist is back to business as usual, fans can now pre-save his joint project with Chance The Rapper, Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, which is slated to drop Friday, December 11 on all music streaming platforms.