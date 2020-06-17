Teyana Taylor Features Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill on The Album, Which Arrives on Juneteenth

Photo : Gabe Ginsberg ( Getty Images )

Teyana Taylor’s third studio LP will arrive at the end of this week. With its straightforward title, The Album drops Juneteenth (June 19) and is expected to feature a slew of big names as musical guests.

The native Harlemite announced on Instagram that the project will feature 23 different songs split into five “studios,” each standing for a different letter in the word “album.” She already dropped a handful of songs,including “How You Want It” with King Combs and “Mornin’” with Kehlani prior to her scheduled release date, Additional featured guests include Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, Quavo, Rick Ross, Future, Davido, Big Sean, Taylor’s husband Iman Shumpert, and their four-year-old daughter Junie.

In the revised caption for her announcement, Taylor also mentioned that none other than Ms. Lauryn Hill is a featured guest on the song “We Got Love,” which she and producer Kanye West have been teasing since fall 2018. Hill was supposed to be featured on an interlude for Taylor’s 2018 project K.T.S.E called “A Word From L Boogie.” However, due to sample clearance issues, we never got to hear what they were cooking up—until now.

2020 is shaping up to be a big year for Taylor. Not only is her album dropping, but she also recently announced via the music video for her song “Wake Up Love” with Shumpert that she is pregnant with her second child. Additionally, she will release her own capsule collection with MAC Cosmetics in July.