Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Welcome Second Daughter—Again, in the Bathroom of Their Home

Congrats are in order for entertainer Teyana Taylor and her NBA star husband Iman Shumpert, who celebrated the birth of their second daughter, Rue Rose, on September 6. The infant made her debut on Instagram in posts sent out by her parents on their respective pages on September 8.

“At 3:28 am on Sept 6th 2020 Rue Rose decided that the baby shower thrown for her and mommy was too lit,” Taylor wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying two videos of her newborn. She shared photos and videos from her baby shower on her Instagram Stories one day before. “[Rue Rose] didn’t make the party but she managed to make the next day her birthdate!”

Taylor also adds that Rue was born in the bathroom at the Taylor-Shumpert home without hospital or medical assistance—just like her big sister Junie in 2015.

“Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore!” she continues. News of Taylor’s pregnancy spread in June via her music video for her song “Wake Up Love” which features her husband.

Taylor has had a whirlwind 2020 thus far; she released her third studio LP—aptly titled The Album—on Juneteenth, featuring collaborations with Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Missy Elliott, and more. Her recent video for her song “Still” was released on September 4, and garnered mixed responses from fans regarding her homages to police brutality victims throughout the visual.

In typical celebrity child fashion, Rue Rose Shumpert has an Instagram page, which you can keep up with here. Congrats to the family!