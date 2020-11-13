Terry McMillan Confirmed 'Waiting to Exhale Is Going to be a TV Series'—Is He Still a Good Man, Savannah?

Starletta DuPois in Waiting to Exhale (1995) Screenshot : 20th Century Fox/YouTube

It’s time to exhale because the long wait for a continuation of Waiting to Exhale is here! But it’s not the previously discussed feature film sequel; it’s a different format altogether.

Terry McMillan, who wrote the 1992 novel Waiting to Exhale, has confirmed that a TV series based on her book and the subsequent film is in the works. The 1995 film of the same name starred Whitney Houston (Savannah), Angela Bassett (Bernadine), Loretta Devine (Gloria), and Lela Rochon (Robin) as the leading ladies whose lives we followed through dating, family and more.



“So, Waiting to Exhale is going to be a TV series,” McMillan confirmed on Twitter on Thursday. “Produced by Lee Daniels [from Empire]. Attica Locke [from When They See Us, Little Fires Everywhere] and Tembi Locke [from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, NCIS) are writing. Anthony Hemingway [from American Crime Story, Underground] will direct. I lucked out.”

That’s an adaptation of an adaptation! Nice! I am curious and have so many questions! Will this be a continuation from the film or a fresh take/reboot, based on the novel? Will the original cast from the film co-star or at least make cameos in the series? Will the series honor the film’s character portrayals of the late Houston’s Savannah and the late Gregory Hines’ Marvin in some way?



Devine actually teased this news earlier this week, according to The Source.



“Well, I know Terry and I think Lee Daniels are working on something because she’s been trying to get Waiting To Exhale back for so many years,” Devine said in a recent interview. “And because it changed so much for everybody. Not just Black women but also, so many shows came out of that with the same girlfriend format that they use.”



Devine may have also provided some answers to my questions.



“I think they’re doing something about the kids of the women, and I think that’s going to be coming out so look forward, there’s a lot of stuff that is being developed to look forward to,” Devine said.



Amid Black Twitter’s general excitement about the upcoming series, it seems several actor-hopefuls threw their hats into the ring to potentially star in the series. Apparently, it happened so much, McMillan had to make one thing clear: She does not make casting decisions, y’all!



“Please know that I am not a casting agent!” the author tweeted. “That’s way outside my skill zone. I write novels.”

“And thank you all for your excitement about Exhale. I really do appreciate it. It’ll take a minute. Not my world. Will keep you posted,” McMillan added before signing off with “stay safe.”

Get your snacks ready! I know I’ll be snacking on a lil’ somethin’: just some collard greens and cornbread, some candied yams, a little potato salad, fried chicken, peach cobbler, and a few slices of ham.

