Tell Us How You Really Feel: YG and Nipsey Hussle’s Post-Election Anthem ‘FDT’ Hits No. 1 on iTunes

In today’s installment of ‘Why I Love Black Folks,’ I’m gonna take it way back. And by ‘way back’ I mean back to this past Saturday around 11:30 a.m. ET, when the news first broke that Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., was indeed our President-Elect. It was a day filled with parades, jubilant people, and dancing in the streets all across the country—but the thing I really want to zero in on is the sound.



And no, I’m not talking about the sound of cowbells ringing in D.C., nor am I talking about the sound of feet stomping on the pavement mid-Cha-Cha slide in Atlanta. No, the sound that I’m talking about is the raspy rhymes of rappers YG and the late Nipsey Hussle that blared through the streets of Los Angeles late that afternoon; specifically, their 2016 track “Fuck Donald Trump.” Twitter, of course, documented some of the celebration set to the song’s revival:

The bop jumped straight to the top of the iTunes charts, alongside Miley Cyrus’ 2009 hit “Party In The USA” (which, I mean, I guess chile. The former seems a bit more appropriate IMHO but I digress). Billboard reported that the song saw “major digital sales gains,” with its reign actually starting on Election Day and continuing on through the tumultuous weekend. They explained further here:

“FDT” (which, if you haven’t already deduced stands for “Fuck Donald Trump”) was downloaded 3,000 times, according to initial sales reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, a 740% gain over the song’s sales count on Nov. 6. In the four days preceding Nov. 7 (Nov. 3-6), the song scored 2,000 downloads, up 233% from the previous four-day period (Oct. 30-Nov. 2).”



As of this week, the song still remains in the Top Ten despite getting knocked some spots down thanks to Justin Bieber and Luke Combs, but the fact that it’s even still ranking high is honestly good enough for me.

Hmm. I should probably go blast it myself, you know, for research purposes.

