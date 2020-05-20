Tassels to the Left, to the Left: Beyoncé to Deliver Message to Grads at YouTube's Star-Studded Commencement

Photo : ROBYN BECK/AFP ( Getty Images )

Beyoncé is one of the newly announced graduation guests for YouTube’s virtual commencement ceremony, which will be livestreamed on Saturday, June 6.



According to Variety, Bey, Jennifer Lopez and Taylor Swift were added to the already star-studded lineup for the streaming website’s “Dear Class Of 2020” event, which will feature the likes of headliners Barack and Michelle Obama, Lizzo, Kelly Rowland, Chloe x Halle and many more. Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and K-Pop group BTS were announced to be performing at the virtual grad-night afterparty.

“Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will deliver an ‘inspirational message’ to the 2020 seniors, according to YouTube,” writes the site. “In addition to Queen Bey, [the] live programming event will feature guest appearances by Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Janelle Monáe, Billy Porter and more.” Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative will host an hour of entertainment to kick off the day’s festivities.

“Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Global Head of Original Content for YouTube, Susanne Daniels. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”