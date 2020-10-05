Tamar Braxton Says She Is ‘Ready to Pour Some Pain’ Into Her Music Following Mental Health Struggles, Domestic Violence Allegations

Photo : Earl Gibson III ( Getty Images )

Tamar Braxton is getting back on her feet and says she is ready to channel the tumult of the last few months into her music.

After a harrowing suicide attempt in July, the singer and reality star sharing a photo of herself smiling on Instagram Friday alongside the caption “I’m ready to pour some pain into my music...”



The last several months have been challenging for Braxton, who was found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel room earlier this year. The 43-year-old confirmed in a later statement that more than a decade in the entertainment industry had taken a toll on her mental health, and led to her attempting to take her own life.



“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on July 30. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most.”



“It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight,” she continued. “I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me...It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice.”

But autumn brought another troubling development: Braxton’s ex-boyfriend David Adefeso filed for a restraining order against the singer last month, claiming that she struck and threatened to kill him. Previously, Braxton, who was dating Adefeso when she attempted suicide, credited him with saving her life. The Nigerian-born wealth manager was the one who called 911 after finding Braxton unresponsive in their hotel room.



“You were here for me when NOBODY was and still is. YOU and Logan are priority,” Braxton wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, which referenced her 7-year-old son Logan. “Thank you for being my Rock and now, my Angel on earth. I love you.”



Braxton has yet to address the allegations directly but wrote in a Sept. 25 tweet, “All I know is these dudes will manipulate you when they do some bullshit then act like it’s your job to protect them when they shit all over you.”



The youngest of the Braxton siblings, Tamar is currently starring in the limited docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which follows the singer and her family as she records her new album. As People reports, the show was scheduled to premiere on July 30 but was put on hold after Braxton was hospitalized.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.