Tamar Braxton Accuses WE TV of Using Her Pain to Drive Ratings With New Braxton Family Values Trailer

Tamar Braxton slammed WE TV, the network that broadcasts her family’s reality TV show Braxton Family Values, after it aired a teaser trailer featuring reactions to Tamar’s suicide attempt in July.

The cable network released the promotional video on Wednesday, ahead of the premiere of the show’s seventh season. The trailer shows sister Toni Braxton rushing out of a recording studio when she gets the call about Tamar’s suicide attempt.



The clip is followed by a shot of mom Evelyn Braxton, explaining to cameras how she learned about the suicide attempt, with sisters Towanda, Trina and Toni sharing their reactions.



“It seemed like a dream, a bad dream,” Toni said.



In an Instagram post that has since been edited, Tamar criticized the “disgusting” trailer for exploiting her pain.



“Fuck @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings,” she said, according to multiple outlets. She promised to discuss the situation more fully on the Tamron Hall Show, on which she’s scheduled to appear next week.



“At some point this abuse HAS to STOP,” Tamar continued. “and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW!!!!”



Tamar—who also starred in the WE series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!—cut ties with the network earlier this year. As Page Six reports, weeks before overdosing on prescription medication, she sent a letter to network executives accusing them of “destroying a great Black family” and making her “suicidal.”



She doubled down on her accusations after being found unresponsive in her hotel room. In a statement posted to Instagram, Tamar confirmed she had attempted to take her own life.



“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave,” Tamar wrote. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over two months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing.”



WE responded to Tamar’s public allegations by saying they were in the process of ending “all future work” with the singer and TV personality.



“As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network,” the network said in a statement. “We wish her nothing but the best.”



The network aired Tamar’s Get Ya Life! docuseries this past September. The new season of Braxton Family Values will premiere on Nov. 5.