'Take a Look'...at the Upcoming Guest Hosts of Jeopardy!LeVar Burton and Robin Roberts!

LeVar Burton attends the 8th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on November 03, 2019; Robin Roberts attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on February 09, 2020. Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images ) , Amy Sussman ( Getty Images )

Finally, it’s happening to us right in front of our faces!



If you recall correctly, after tragically losing our beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek—and it was confirmed that the game show series would continue—difficult discussion began around who would make a formidable host to take the torch forward. Back in November of last year, fans started a petition claiming LeVar Burton as the correct choice. In fact, the campaign and its petition recently resurfaced and gained any further traction, amassing nearly 250,000 signatures of its 300,000 goal.

On Wednesday, the final list of Jeopardy! guest hosts were announced and they finally granted our wishes. Clearly hinting that they heard our pleas/demands loud and clear, the official Twitter account for Jeopardy! wrote the caption, “We can finally tell you!” along with announcing the remaining lists of hosts for Season 37 of the popular game show.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s a whole complete list with some white guys included but OMG LEVAR BURTON IS FINALLY CONFIRMED! AND OMG ROBIN ROBERTS IS GOING TO BE A GUEST HOST, TOO?! Elite choices!

As my fellow Entertainment Writer Shanelle Genai said when she flagged the news in our Slack channel: “Bullying works.” Because it does!!! Remember powers that be, we like to punch up over here.

According to the upcoming guest host schedule on the official website, LeVar’s show air dates will be July 26 - July 30 (which is a birthday present to me as my day is in that range) and Robin’s show air dates will be July 19 - July 23.

“THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support!” LeVar tweeted in response to the news going public. “I am overjoyed, excited and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.”

I can’t wait to hear the words “incorrect” said in a shady tone that only LeVar can do. I can’t wait to hear Robin’s soothing tone as the famous blue background fills the screen and we read along as she narrates the clue.

I’ll take “Black Excellence” for $500, LeVar. I’ll take “Black Joy” for $800, Robin.